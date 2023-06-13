LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin a road rehabilitation project on U.S. 20 between Columbus Drive and Chicago Avenue in Lake County on or after Monday, June 16.

U.S. 20 is currently closed in this location for a local water and sewer improvement project for the City of East Chicago and will remain closed through late September for this rehabilitation work.

Through traffic should seek an alternate route.

The detour will follow Chicago Avenue, Railroad Avenue and Columbus Drive.