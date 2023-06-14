LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will conduct bridge work resulting in lane closures on State Road 53/Broadway between 66th Place and 59th Avenue in Lake County on or after Monday, June 19.

State Road 53 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating lane closures through late September for a bridge deck overlay project over Turkey Creek.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.