NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced plans to bring a more than $3 billion EV battery cell plant to St. Joseph County. The new battery cell plant, a joint venture between General Motors and Samsung SDI, is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

GM and Samsung SDI, will build the plant just east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and Indiana 2.

The new facility will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs, according to a press release. When complete, the plant will have more than 30 GWh (gigawatt hours) of capacity.

“This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”

Construction is planned to begin within the next year and support more than 1,000 jobs during the build. The companies plan to start production in New Carlisle in 2026.

“The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with GM and Samsung SDI to finalize a performance-based incentive offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans,” the Office of Governor Holcomb stated. “St. Joseph County, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company offered additional incentives.”