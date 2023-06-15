Aerial mating disruption treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of spongy moth, formerly called gypsy moth, are planned for the week of June 19.

Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States.

Mating-disruption treatments for this destructive pest using SPLAT GM-Organic are planned in Starke, Fulton, Marshall, and Warsaw counties. They will take several days to complete.

Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment time will vary depending on the size of the treatment site. A yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatments, starting at sunrise and continuing throughout the scheduled day, as the weather and flight schedules permit. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon.

SPLAT GM-Organic is a biodegradable, food-grade material infused with the female pheromone to attract and confuse the male moths so that mating does not take place. This material does not affect people, animals, plants, or any insects other than spongy moth.

Updates will be posted on Twitter @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status. To determine if your property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, see on.IN.gov/spongymoth.