ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – CSX will close their railroad crossing on State Road 104 between U.S. 6 and Barley Rd near Walkerton on or after Monday, June 19.

State Road 104 will be closed for approximately two weeks while CSX upgrades their crossing. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 6, State Road 23 and Stat Road 4.

The previously scheduled State Road 4 closure between C.R. S 500 E and Taylor Rd near Fish Lake has been postponed until after State Road 104 reopens. State Road 4 will be closed for a culvert replacement over Leroy arm of the Williams Travis Ditch.

The official detour will follow State Road 104, U.S. 6 and State Road 23.