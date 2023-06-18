LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor has moved to the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-80/94 between I-65 and State Road 912/Cline Avenue.

Overnight lane closures will be utilized on westbound I-80/94 between mile marker 12 and 5 the evenings of June 19-20 and June 20-21 to change the traffic configuration. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns overnight and delays due to lane closures.

Beginning on or after the morning of Wednesday, June 21, I-80/94 westbound will be setup for phase three. Work will be done in the right driving lane and outside shoulder in this new configuration, with the westbound lanes shifted to the left. Eastbound traffic will remain unchanged.

Overnight lane closures will also occur on I-80/94 eastbound and westbound over the next two weeks between I-65 and the Illinois State Line. These closures will be for Automatic Traffic Recorders (ATR) tie in work.

Motorists should expect delays during peak times. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Concrete restoration work will be ongoing in this area through late fall.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.