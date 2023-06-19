The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Monday, June 19, 2023 in the following areas:

North Central Indiana , including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, and Winamac.

Northeast Indiana , including the cities of: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash.

Northwest Indiana, including the cities of: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, and Valparaiso.

A state map including regions and affected counties is available at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Surface high pressure will be over the area as a low pushes in from the south. Mostly cloudy skies early in the day should become sunny, and along with dry conditions and lighter winds in the forecast will allow ozone to build to the level Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG). Smoke from the Canadian wildfires may contribute to the ozone as well.