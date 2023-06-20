Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a female from Robinson Lake in Lake County on Sunday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area near the 5200 block of Liverpool Road in Hobart at 12:53 p.m. for a report of two swimmers struggling in the water.

A male was rescued by a witness. A woman went missing in the water and did not resurface.

A DNR Law Enforcement diver located and recovered the woman at 3:03 p.m. with assistance from the Merrillville Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Department divers. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.