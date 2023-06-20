Press release by Franciscan Health:

DYER, Ind. – Crown Staffing recently conducted a food drive for the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program and Fresh Start Markets as part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Dyer location.

The Fresh Start Markets are healthy food pantries in Crown Point and Hammond where those in need can shop free of charge at designated times. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a program to help address food insecurity throughout Northwest Indiana, including the two markets.

“The service we provide to the community with the help of our donors is vital in a county that is experiencing an almost 15% food insecurity rate,” said MinDee Richard, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation. “Thank you to Crown Staffing and best of luck with this new location.”

The Fresh Start Market food pantries are located at 5454 Hohman Ave. in Hammond at the Women’s Specialty and Dialysis Center Entrance and the Physician Network St. Clare Health Center at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point. For more information about receiving food assistance from the markets and other Franciscan food insecurity programs, call (219) 407-6948

Anyone interested in donating to the Franciscan Health Foundation to support the Fresh Start Markets may do so online by contributing to the Food Insecurity Fund at this link.