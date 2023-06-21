Press release by Franciscan Health:

MUNSTER, Ind. – Franciscan Health Munster and Rush University System for Health (RUSH) are adding to their partnership by expanding vascular surgery options in Northwest Indiana.

RUSH vascular surgeons will now see patients and perform procedures at the Franciscan Health Munster campus.

Michele Richard, MD, will work with the team of Franciscan Physician Network interventional cardiologists treating vascular surgery patients including Michael Nicholas, MD, DO FACC, FACOI; Wisam Martini, MD and Tariq Hameed, MD, FACC.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our collaborative efforts with our partners at RUSH to provide more vascular surgery options for our patients in Northwest Indiana,” Franciscan Health Munster President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “Franciscan Alliance is dedicated to providing compassionate care in a community setting. We are looking forward to more exciting announcements in the near future regarding our partnership with RUSH and our plans to continue to provide access to the highest quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana.”

The vascular surgery addition builds on the Franciscan Health and RUSH partnership. In September 2022, Franciscan and RUSH announced an agreement for cancer and neurosciences with clinical affiliations including oncology, neurology, neurosurgery and related surgical specialties.

RUSH neurologists provide virtual, real-time treatment for stroke patients presenting to Franciscan emergency rooms. In February 2022, Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster and RUSH announced an agreement to bring the health system’s nationally recognized thoracic surgeons to the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer campuses.

In January 2022, RUSH and Franciscan Alliance, Inc., announced an agreement that provides advisory services to assist Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in graduate medical education and physician recruitment, allowing trainees to participate in RUSH grand rounds and other educational activities.

“We are enthusiastic about the expansion of our partnership with Franciscan,” said Dr. Paul Casey, senior vice president, chief medical officer and interim president, RUSH Faculty Practice Group. “Dr. Richard will provide the highest quality, world-class vascular surgery care, treating complex cases closer to where patients live.”

Dr. Richard will see patients at RUSH at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Dr., Suite O, in Munster. For more information or to make an appointment, please call (312) 563-2762.