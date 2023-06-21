Press release by: La Porte County Symphony Orchestra

La Porte, IN- La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) Principal Tuba Musician, Richard Watson, has had a chair named in his honor by an anonymous donor.

With music degrees from the University of Michigan and Northwestern University, Watson will celebrate his 31st year with the LCSO’s 2023-2024 season. He also has been an adjunct professor of tuba/euphonium at Valparaiso University’s Department of Music for 30 years.

“What a wonderful honor for Rich Watson,” said Executive Director, Tim King. “Thanks to our anonymous donor who has recognized Rich’s contributions to the LCSO as well as his music education efforts.”

Watson joins seven other musicians in the Orchestra who are now sitting in named chairs as a result of the Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary MUSIC FOREVER campaign.

For more information on the naming of chairs inside the LCSO, go to:

Contact the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra office at (219) 362-9020 or executive@lcso.net for more information as well.

This opportunity to honor a loved one, colleague or musician in the LCSO will go on after the MUSIC FOREVER campaign has concluded at the end of the Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary season.