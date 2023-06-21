Two teens were pulled from Lake Michigan at Porter Beach Tuesday and police later announced one of them had died.

According to the Porter Police, emergency service personnel were dispatched to Porter Beach at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a 14-year-old female and an 18-year-old male in need of rescue while swimming.

During the incident, a Good Samaritan pulled the 14-year-old female out of the water. However, the 18-year-old male remained lost for approximately 20 minutes before he was pulled to shore. Life saving measures were taken with the male, including CPR.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where the 14-year-old was reportedly, “doing fine.”

Police announced in an update that the 18-year-old male had died.

Police said Indiana State Police Conservation Officers will be conducting an investigation.