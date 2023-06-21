The City of Portage has announced two roadwork alerts.

The first alert states that through Saturday, June 24 the areas listed below will experience intermittent lane restrictions for road improvements involving new curbs, sidewalks and ADA accessible ramps:

Central Avenue at Prairie Duneland Trail

Central Avenue at Samuelson Road

Samuelson Road at Prairie Duneland Trail

Samuelson Road between US Hwy 20 / Melton Road and Portage Avenue

Dates are weather dependent. A flag person will be on-site directing traffic.

The second alert states that Prairie Duneland Trail will be closed to all traffic at Central Avenue and at Samuelson Road through Saturday, June 24 for installation of ramps with detectable-warning devices.