A new rule has temporarily taken effect on Cedar Lake in Lake County restricting the speed of boats due to the ongoing dredge project on the waterway.

Under the rule, an individual may not operate a boat at greater-than-idle speed within 200 feet of the dredge pipe, any dredge equipment, or in the narrowest section of the lake.

Three designated crossings for navigating over the pipe at idle speed are marked with buoys and shown on the provided map, and the dredge equipment and pipe are also marked with buoys.

The exact language of this rule, which remain in place for the rest of the 2023 boating season, is at IN.gov/nrc/rules/emergency-rules.