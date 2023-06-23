BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have given an update to a death that occurred at the Berrien County Jail.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff;s Office, on Tuesday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. a male inmate who was housed in the Receiving area of the Berrien County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were taken by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance but were unsuccessful.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate had previous medical conditions and was lodged on June 18, for homicide and felony firearms. The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section were requested to conduct an investigation into the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deceased is 60-year-old David Lee Mabry, of Stevensville.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday. Michigan State Police say preliminary findings indicate no signs of suspicious activity surrounding Mabry’s death. Additionally, there were no visible indications of self-inflicted fatal wounds, according to police.

The death investigation remains open pending lab analysis results and ultimately prosecutor’s review.