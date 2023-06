The Jasper County Commissioners have extended the ‘no burn order’ until June, 30.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office said on Friday that extremely dry weather conditions continue to persist.

Area fire chiefs have recommended to the Board of Commissioners to re-issue this directive, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office also said on its Facebook page, “Please, no open burning and refrain from the use of fireworks.”