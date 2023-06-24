News release by Indiana Department of Insurance:

Indianapolis – The online platform created by the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) for reporting cybersecurity events is now live. The new online form was created as a result of the Indiana Insurance Data Security Law that went into effect on July 1, 2021.

The Indiana Insurance Data Security Law requires insurers and other entities licensed by the IDOI to develop, implement, and maintain an information security program, investigate any cybersecurity events, and notify the IDOI of such events. The law also established the IDOI as the regulatory body to receive, monitor, and enforce cybersecurity events involving licensed insurers and entities under Indiana Code Title 27.

“If an insurer and/or other licensed entity experiences any cybersecurity event that requires notice, we are directing them to fill out and report the event using the new online form,” said Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard.

The online form can be found at https://in.accessgov.com/idoi/Forms/Page/idoi/report-a-cybersecurity-event.

More Information

For additional information regarding cybersecurity events, please visit https://www.in.gov/idoi/home/data-security/.

For any additional questions about cybersecurity events, contact IDOIDataSecurity@idoi.IN.gov.