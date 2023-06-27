An INDOT contractor will close ramps to and from I-80/94 for concrete restoration work on or after Wednesday, July 5.

The following ramps will be closed on/after July 5 through late July:

Westbound I-94 to Broadway/State Road 53

Broadway/State Road 53 to westbound I-94

Westbound I-94 to Grant Street

Grant Street to westbound I-94

Burr Street to westbound I-94

Motorists should note that the schedule for the westbound ramps involves closing ramps at only two interchanges at a time. The ramps at Broadway/State Road 53 and Grant Street are currently scheduled to be closed first, and once one of those interchanges is complete, the ramp at Burr Street will close.

The following ramps will be closed on/after July 6 through mid-August:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound and southbound Calumet Avenue

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard

The following ramps will be closed on/after July 13 through mid-August:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Burr Street

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Kennedy Avenue

There will also be alternating overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 between the Illinois State Line and State Road 912/Cline Avenue over the next two weeks for ATR tie in work and permit work.

These schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and look for updated information via messaging boards.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.