Portage Police are seeking video surveillance to assist in identifying suspect(s) involved in a “a rash of vehicle vandalisms” around the city during the early morning hours of Saturday between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The department is asking residents in the area of Mulberry Avenue, Fallen Timbers Avenue, and Techumseh Street to check your video surveillance cameras to see if you captured any images of the suspect(s) involved.

Those who do have video images, are asked to contact Detective Dandurand at 219-764-5705.