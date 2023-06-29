News release by Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has forecasted another statewide Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for Thursday, June 29. Current air monitor readings across the state remain very high as the Canadian wildfire plume continues to move slowly through the state. Particulates are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange).

Note: IDEM forecasts are based, solely or in part, on data from air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.

Hoosiers are encouraged to visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM 2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.