Valpo Parks has initiated bids for work on the city’s newest and largest park, the Valpo Sports & Recreation Campus. Bids for Phase I are due in July for work to begin later this summer on the park, located on the city’s east side, just east of 49, stretching from Vale Park Road on the south, all the way to 500 North. Phase I projects will include:

4 multipurpose fields on the north end of the park – all artificial turf with sports lighting and the configuration to play baseball, softball, soccer and a variety of sports for all ages.

“The projects in Phase I were chosen with extensive public input, as well as best practices and trends within the parks and recreation industry,” said Kevin Nuppnau, Assistant Director for Valpo Parks. Phase I is anticipated to cost approximately $30 million and will also include the extension of Memorial Drive from Vale Park Road north to 500 North, paving the way for future development that complements the park.

Bids for Phase I projects are due July 7, 2023. “Ideally, we’d like to see work beginning by late summer for these projects which are anticipated to take 12 to 15 months to complete,” said Nuppnau. “We look to be opening attractions at the Valpo Sports & Recreation Campus late in 2024. We’re excited for these added offerings as well as the space to grow that this park represents,” he said.

To learn more about Valpo Parks and upcoming projects, visit ValpoParks.org.