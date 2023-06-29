The line-up is in place, the weather forecast looks cooperative, and the 77th Annual La Porte 4th of July Parade is set to begin shortly after 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 4th. This will be the third year running in which the Kiwanis Club of La Porte serves as the parade organizer.

Over 110 units are scheduled to travel the route along Lincolnway and J Street, starting at Tipton Street, on the east end, and heading west, around the J Street curve toward Andrew Avenue. The parade will feature long standing traditions, such as the large American flag being walked down the route by Scouting B.S.A, as well a more recent favorites Mangled Axles Jeep Krew. The LaPorte High School Marching Band and New Prairie Marching Cougars will add their usual rhythm and energy to the parade. Michiana Clowns will keep the kids, of all ages, smiling, and the Purdue Boilermaker Express is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Parade fly-overs are always THE question. “As Indiana Capital for the Day, LaPorte will once again have a flyover. As of press time, that military flyover is set for 10:10,” said Kiwanian and Parade Co-Chair Dawn Zigler. This year’s pre-parade flyover tradition will be done with two A-10 Warthogs, flown by members of 122nd Fighter Wing, out of Forte Wayne, IN.

This year’s parade theme, Made in America – With Home Town Pride will truly be showcased by Grand Parade Marshal, The New York Company, which has been a La Porte manufacturer since 1919. Honorary Grand Marshal’s will include Craig Dwight, a 2023 recipient of the State’s Sagamore of the Wabash Award, and Julie West, whose decade long efforts were instrumental in the passage of Indiana Legislation SB369, knowns as Jake’s Law, to get AED’s at all school athletic events. Celebration Marshal’s will include sports achievers at the state’s highest level, and the Slicer Tech Team which competed on the world competition stage.

To help engage the community, and especially parade route businesses, the Kiwanis Club has sponsored a Window Decorating Contest, with cash prizes, media exposure, and bragging rights for the next twelve months. Winners will be selected through online voting at www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org. So, be sure to cast your vote.

Road closures are scheduled for 8:00 a.m., on parade day. Everyone is reminded that local ordinance allows spectators to set-up along the parade route no sooner than 24 hours before the 10 a.m. start time. Those setting up early, are reminded not to block sidewalks or entrances, as some businesses remain open on July 3rd. The annual Run for Riley 5k starts at 8:30 a.m. with race day registration/check-in starting at 7:00. Registration and the starting line continue to be at corner of Andrew Ave & J Street (Hwy 39), in the parking lots of recently opened Biggby Coffee and Dollar Tree Store.

For up-to-date information on Parade Day, and this year’s 4th of July Window Decorating Contest, visit www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.