The 2023 Michigan City Patriotic Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, starting at 11:00 a.m. The parade will run south on Franklin Street, starting at 9th Street and running to Ames Field. The parade will run as scheduled, unless severe weather is present.

Traffic Closures Pine Street (Parade Staging) Closed from Michigan Boulevard/Highway 12 to 10 th Street 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 9 th Street (Parade Staging) Closed from Pine Street to Washington Street 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Franklin Street (Parade Route) Closed from 9 th Street to Harrison Street 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.