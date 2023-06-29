On social media Wednesday, Michigan City Area Schools introduced Michelle Hornyak, new principal at Knapp Elementary School, and David Alvarado, new principal at Pine Elementary School.

Mrs. Hornyak previously worked as assistant principal at Discovery Charter School in Chesterton. Before that, she worked in various roles for the Merrillville Community Schools for 19 years.

Mr. Alvarado served in various roles in East Chicago. He then moved on to be assistant principal at Irvington Elementary School in Hammond and principal at Liberty Elementary School in Chesterton.