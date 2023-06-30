Michigan City’s Fourth of July Fireworks will be held on Tuesday, July 4, in Washington Park.

The fireworks will begin at dusk and can be viewed from any of the City’s 1.9 miles of beachfront, in Washington Park, or in the City’s Uptown Arts District.

The celebration is free to the public. Parking is available in Washington Park (free with a park sticker) on a first come, first served basis. Additional parking is available along downtown streets.

In recognition of Independence Day, Tuesday July 4, City Hall, and all non-emergency services such as the Transit and Refuse Departments and City offices will be closed.

Transit will resume bus services on Wednesday along with trash and compost pickup. All refuse service will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.