Three people have been arrested and one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday at the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Michigan City.

Just before 11 a.m.,two officers were dispatched to the Canterbury House Apartment Complex in reference to gunshots being fired. After their arrival, information was received by the dispatch center that a person had fled the apartment complex after being shot and was located at a business in Evergreen Plaza. EMS and other officers arrived at the business and located the victim, a 21-year-old Merrillville man.

The victim was transported to Franciscan Hospital for treatment by EMS for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The initial investigation determined the person shooting at the victim left the scene in an orange Dodge Charger. A license plate number was also provided. Just after 12:05 p.m., members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force spotted the suspect vehicle at a business near the intersection of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue. An officer immediately proceeded to that area and spotted the vehicle as it was leaving the business. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle with the assistance of three other officers.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrests of the vehicle’s three occupants. A 17-year-old of Gary, was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm. The driver, a 17-year-old male was charged with assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana. Kyvonn Woods, 21, of Gary, was also taken into custody on a Porter County failure to appear warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this incident please contact Lt. Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com. The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.