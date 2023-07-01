INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host public information meetings to provide updates and gather feedback regarding an annual update to the state’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan. The plan is federally required as part of Indiana’s participation in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and must be updated each year. Created by the passage of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NEVI provides federal funding to states to add DC Fast Charge charging stations along federally designated alternative fuel corridors (AFC’s). Indiana’s effort feeds into a national initiative to create a network of at least 500,000 reliable chargers across the U.S. to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.
The upcoming public meetings will offer updates on program implementation and opportunities for feedback on components of the draft plan, such as potential charging station locations, amenities, and recommended equity and inclusion metrics.
The state’s draft EV Infrastructure deployment plan annual update will be posted online here by July 7, 2023. Interested attendees may pre-register online, however, registration in advance is not required.
Meeting dates, times, and locations (all times local)
|July 13
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (presentation at 6 p.m.)
Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center, Ballroom C212
2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208
Minority-, Women-, Veteran-, and Disabled-Owned Business networking event from 3 to 5 p.m.
|July 18
6 to 8 p.m. (presentation at 6:30 p.m.)
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus, Room CC1640
3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Minority-, Women-, Veteran-, and Disabled-Owned Business networking event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|July 21
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (presentation at 12 p.m.)
New Albany Educational Support Center
2801 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, IN 47150
|July 21
6 to 8 p.m. (presentation at 6:30 p.m.)
City View at Sterling Square
210 N. Fulton Ave., Evansville, IN 47710
Minority-, Women-, Veteran-, and Disabled-Owned Business networking event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|July 24
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (presentation at 12 p.m.)
Saint Mary’s College, Carroll Auditorium at Madeleva Hall
Madeleva Ave., Notre Dame, IN 46556
|July 24
6 to 8 p.m. (presentation at 6:30 p.m.)
Indiana University Northwest, Anderson Library Conference Center, Room 105
130 W. 35th Ave, Gary, IN 46408
Minority-, Women-, Veteran-, and Disabled-Owned Business networking event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.