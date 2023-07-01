LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin a resurfacing project on State Road 212 between U.S. 12 and U.S. 20 on or after Thursday, July 6.

State Road 212 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating lane closures. This project will be ongoing through late September.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.