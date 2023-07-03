Valparaiso Police Department’s K9 Ryker has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Ryker’s vest was sponsored by Robert and Rosann Gordon of LaPorte, IN and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.