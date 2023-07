Larson-Danielson Construction has officially broken ground on the new Chesterton Police station house.

Friday morning, Friday, June 30, an excavator was demolishing the public parking lot across from the town hall.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at 791 Broadway: the new station’s official street address.

