From simple flags and heroes’ photos, to elaborate displays of red, white and blue, the 1st Annual Window Decorating Contest drew 21 timely entries (and numerous late entries, which just missed the deadline). After more than 800 popular votes from the community, 1st, 2nd and 3rd places were awarded to Coachman Antique Mall; Jeff Miller, DDS; and Freckle Farm Primitives & Antiques, respectively. A special Committee Shoutout for Creativity was awarded to Parkhouse Laundry for “Laundry Day – Reds, Whites, and Blues.”

The Kiwanis 4th of July Parade Committee wants to thank all those businesses who entered the contest to display their 4th of July Patriotism and home town pride. We look forward to an even bigger and better 4th of July Decorating Contest in 2024.

To view photos of the winners and all contest entries, and for a copy of the 2023 Kiwanis 4th of July Parade Booklet, visit www.kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org .

About the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte: Founded in 1921, the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is part of a global organization which strives to improve the world one community and one child at a time. In recent years, the Club membership has raised funds and provided volunteers to support local food pantries, held PopUp picnics in neighborhood parks, supported Rock the Block to distribute free school supplies, and created sponsored clubs within local elementary, middle and high schools to build young leaders. In 2021, Club leadership stepped forward to accept responsibility for the 4th of July Parade, which has become the Club’s Signature Project. For more information on Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, contact Club President Mike Riehle 219.575.2038.