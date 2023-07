CHESTERTON, Ind. — Old Porter Road between Ind. 149 and South Babcock Road is closed for re-paving, the Burns Harbor Fire Department is reporting.

The intersection of Old Road Road and South Babcock Road remains open.

The Town Of Chesterton says residents of Old Porter Road are able to access their homes, but all other traffic should use U.S. Highway 20 and Verplank Road as a detour.

Old Porter Road between Ind. 149 and South Babcock Road is scheduled to re-open on Friday, July 7.