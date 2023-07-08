The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Thursday it has awarded $18,215 to Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) through the Arts Organization Support grant program.

During its June 9 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.

“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations that are doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study and stay.”

“Our team is so grateful to have received this generous grant. The funds assist us in serving our region with world class art exhibits and meaningful arts outreach. Lately, it seems every day someone tells us how much they appreciate the art center’s efforts and how positively we impact them. We can’t do the work without the Indiana Arts Commission’s support,” said Janet Bloch, executive director of LCA.

“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In every corner of our state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of Hoosiers and drives economic development within our state.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

View the full list of grants awarded.