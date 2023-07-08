Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in June.

“Summer is a time to relax and for your kids to have fun playing outdoors,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your children’s toys are defective or could cause them any harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in June:

Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters from Jetson Electric Bikes

Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) from Zuru

Hurtle Multi-Purpose Helmet from Sound Around

EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers from Chervon North America

PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers from Empower Brands

Narskido Infant Bath Seats from TopGlore

Kate and Laurel Astora and Valenti Mirrors from Uniek

Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles from Textron Specialized Vehicles

Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece and Two-Piece Pajama Sets from Deux Par Deux

Little Cotton Clothes Pajamas and Nightdresses from Little Cotton

Party Time Collection Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners from Ashley Furniture Industries

Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets from Bell Sports

Haining Degao Benches from TJX

Armstrong Air and Air Ease single stage gas furnaces from Allied Air Enterprises

John Deere™ XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator™ utility vehicles from John Deere

Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles from Nationwide Pharmaceutical

Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs from Michael Giordano International

Steam Humidifiers from Research Products

Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs from Havertys

Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars from Infanttech

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General said in a press release, “If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.”

To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.