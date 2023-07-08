Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in June.
“Summer is a time to relax and for your kids to have fun playing outdoors,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your children’s toys are defective or could cause them any harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in June:
Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters from Jetson Electric Bikes
Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) from Zuru
Hurtle Multi-Purpose Helmet from Sound Around
EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers from Chervon North America
PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers from Empower Brands
Narskido Infant Bath Seats from TopGlore
Kate and Laurel Astora and Valenti Mirrors from Uniek
Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles from Textron Specialized Vehicles
Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece and Two-Piece Pajama Sets from Deux Par Deux
Little Cotton Clothes Pajamas and Nightdresses from Little Cotton
Party Time Collection Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners from Ashley Furniture Industries
Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets from Bell Sports
Haining Degao Benches from TJX
Armstrong Air and Air Ease single stage gas furnaces from Allied Air Enterprises
John Deere™ XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator™ utility vehicles from John Deere
Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles from Nationwide Pharmaceutical
Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs from Michael Giordano International
Steam Humidifiers from Research Products
Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs from Havertys
Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars from Infanttech
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General said in a press release, “If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.”
To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.