Press release by Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Community Awards Wednesday, July 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Spa Speakeasy & Special Event Center in Chesterton.

Many local organizations, businesses, and individuals are being awarded for their efforts in making the Duneland community a better place to live, work, and play. The winners are as follows:

Putting Duneland on the Map – Aidan Torres

Business Renovation Award – Glacial Sands Oral, Facial, Implant Surgery; Heartland Wellness Center; Lia’s Bella Cucina

New Construction Award – Allen Law Group

Humanitarian of the Year – Duneland Exchange Club

Volunteer of the Year – Brian Bolin; Scott Palla

Golden Achievement Award – Scott Ness; Carol Michaels

Duneland Distinguished Woman – To be announced at event

Serviceperson of the Year – Officer William Reshkin; Officer Darren Conley

For more information about the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, or upcoming events, or to RSVP, please call the Chamber at 219.926.5513, or email rachel@dunelandchamber.org.

Thank you to our sponsors who help make this event possible: Comcast, Urschel Laboratories Inc., Cleveland-Cliffs, Avalon Springs, NITCO, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM, 1st Source Bank, Franciscan Health, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NIPSCO, Centier Bank, Horizon Bank, Legacy Sign Group, and Porter Bank.

