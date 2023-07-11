An investigation is underway in Michigan City after two people were shot on Friday afternoon.

Several 911 calls were received by the dispatch center at around 03:53 p.m. regarding gunshots being fired in the 400 block of York Street. Multiple officers arrived and located two people with gunshot wounds.

The first victim was a 36-year-old Michigan City resident with multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was a 28-year-old Michigan City resident who also had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical care to both victims until EMS arrived. The 36-year-old victim was flown from a nearby landing site to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for medical treatment related to life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old victim was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that numerous articles of evidence were collected and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Officers and detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com. You can also contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.

Additionally MCPD stated the following about camera registry: