The Porter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced on Monday the passing of retired K9 Joker.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the passing of retired K9 Joker, who peacefully passed away in his sleep last Thursday,” the PCSO said on their Facebook page. “He was an 8 year veteran of our Agency and was involved in countless investigations over his time with us.”

The PCSO said Joker and his handler, Captain Edwards, performed many tracks and apprehensions of suspects, tracked missing subjects, and aided in the discovery of numerous narcotics.

“He had a great 13 years on this earth and is a constant reminder that life is short. Thank you for your service K9 Joker,” the PCSO said.