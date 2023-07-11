Michigan City, IN – July 11, 2023 – Held annually right before the start of the new school year, the New Teacher Luncheon provides an opportunity to celebrate new educators in the Michigan City area. Hosted by the Lakefront Career Network (LCN), the Michigan City Chamber’s (Chamber) young professionals committee, the event’s presenting sponsor is Purdue University Northwest (PNW).

New teachers and administrators from Michigan City public and parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by local businesses and organizations. Those in attendance will get a warm welcome from the event sponsor, an LCN representative, and a local educator.

The New Teacher Luncheon will take place on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 11:30 am-1:00 pm at the Pottawattomie Country Club. The Lakefront Career Network is seeking additional sponsors for the event to assist in providing lunch for all educators in attendance. Goodie bags will be given to each new teacher with various items donated by businesses to show the community’s appreciation. Donations for these bags will be accepted throughout the weeks leading up to the event. Donated bag items can include branded items, discounts, coupons, gift certificates, etc. Sponsors will receive inclusion in all promotions and recognition at the event.

The New Teacher Luncheon is open to the public and individuals or businesses can register on the Chamber website, Chamber Events Michigan City, IN (mcachamber.com) The deadline to register or sponsor is Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. The Lakefront Career Network exists to make the Michigan City area an attractive place for young professionals to live, work, and play through relationship building, skill enhancement, community enhancement, and career advancement opportunities. To learn more about the Chamber or LCN, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com. For questions about membership, please call the chamber office, at 219-874-6221 or email, kswistek@mcachamber.com