LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have restrictions at the I-65 and I-94 interchange this weekend for ongoing concrete restoration work.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to eastbound I-94 is scheduled to close the evening of Friday, July 14 for concrete patching and is expected to reopen the morning of Monday, July 17. The detour will be to exit at U.S. 12/20 and use Ripley Street / State Road 51 to access eastbound I-94.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-94 will have a single lane closure overnight on Friday, July 14, which will reopen the following morning. This lane closure will be pushed back to the following evening until weather allows if needed.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.