Michigan City Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country to host a National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This is a community crime prevention and safety event that will be held in Michigan City for the first time in several years.

National Night Out will take place at Pullman Park, 550 West 4th Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 1 beginning at 5 p.m. with a bike safety demonstration followed by a Community Bike Cruise with the MCPD Bike Unit at 6 p.m. Children and adults are invited to ride the Calumet Trail-Singing Sands Trail, starting at Pullman Park heading west toward County Line Road and returning to the Pullman Park (approximately a 2-mile ride).

Afterwards, a community block party will take place at Pullman Park. This event includes a pop-up art project, free food, games, music, K-9 demonstrations, and the presence of local organizations and agencies who will provide giveaways as well as safety and service information for families.

MCPD will also have a bike raffle with five bicycles given away to children in the community prior to the event. Parents of children ages 2 to 17 may register online at http://bit.ly/MCPD_National_Night_Out by July 27 and the raffle will take place on July 28. All winners will be contacted by July 31.

Chief Steve Forker of the Michigan City Police Department said officers do a great job of community engagement throughout the year, particularly with local youth, but this is an opportunity to make the public aware of bicycle safety, crime prevention programs, and community outreach programs.

“Events like National Night Out allow our Michigan City residents to be more familiar with their first responders and have more comfort and confidence in their interactions,” Forker said. “If they only see first responders during emergency situations, then we are not doing enough. Community partnerships are essential in keeping our city safe and successful.”

Community agencies and organizations interested in hosting a table at the event may contact Asst. Chief Marty Corley at mcorley@emichigancity.com to sign up.

According to the NNO website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live. The MCPD said in a press release, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”