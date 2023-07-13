Press release by Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Board-certified interventional cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist Naseer Nasser, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Nasser completed his training at the University of Baghdad, College of Medicine, in Iraq. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Nasser’s general cardiovascular fellowship training was at Cook County Hospital and his interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular intervention fellowship training was at RUSH University Medical Center, both in Chicago. His fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology was at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.

His clinical interests are complex arrhythmia management, structural heart intervention and limb salvage.

Dr. Nasser is fluent in Arabic and is now accepting new patients at Franciscan Health Heart Center, Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 4th Floor, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

In-person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.