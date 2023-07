The Indiana Toll Road says they are making great progress on the Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The Toll Road says since construction is moving along at a good pace, they are able to accelerate their project schedule with the closure of the Exit 10 westbound entry and westbound exit ramps, which is ongoing.

The exit ramp will re-open on Aug. 31 and the entry ramp will re-open on Sept. 23.

Additional details can be found in the photo attached to this story.