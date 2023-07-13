News release via La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is partnering with other Indiana law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.

Through the end of July, deputies will be on high alert for speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and administered through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

Not only is speeding illegal, but it is also deadly. In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana, accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021-2022.

Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana, with nearly 300 fatalities projected in 2023. The LCSO reminds drivers that, no matter how seasoned you are as a driver, ultimately, Speeding Slows You Down.

Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver, passengers, and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve.

“Speed limit signs are not suggestions, they are the law,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others. If you are killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, that is it – there is no second chance.”

According to data from ICJI, more people crash while speeding on local roads than on highways. In 2022, 77% of all speeding-related traffic crashes on Indiana roads occurred on non-interstate roadways.

“Deputies will focus and concentrate the enforcement efforts of the campaign on roadways that are known to have high numbers of speed-related crashes. Drivers are encouraged to adhere to the speed limit signage to improve traffic safety on La Porte County roadways,” said Captain Allen.