La Porte County Sheriff Ronald Heeg officially announced the retirement of James Sosinski from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosinski was hired by the LCSO in January of 1982, as a Jail Deputy. In April of 1985, he was transferred and promoted to the Merit (Patrol) Division. During the summer of 1985, Sosinski attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy where he later graduated as a member of Class 85-82.

During Sosinski’s career, he attained the ranks of Sergeant, Captain, Major and served as Chief Deputy during former Sheriff Mike Mollenhauer’s two consecutive four-year terms, from January of 2007 to December of 2014.

In April of 2016, Sosinski retired from the Merit Division and accepted a civil process server position within the agency. Up until his last official workday, he verified residency requirements of registered sex offenders and served civil papers as a member of the Civil Division.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “On behalf of the entire LCSO, past and present, I publicly congratulate Jim on his retirement. He faithfully served the citizens of La Porte County for four-plus decades and he and his family made many sacrifices along the way and throughout his career. Thank you, Jim; enjoy your retirement!”