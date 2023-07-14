The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning in Michigan City.

At 10:53 a.m., deputies were to called to the 300 block of Woodsedge Drive at the Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes in reference to a shooting.

Deputies located one gunshot victim and secured the scene. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the complex to assist.

The early stages of the investigation revealed the victim was an employee of the complex’s contracted law maintenance company. Police say the victim was approached on foot by a male subject who began shooting at the victim. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands. The shooter entered a nearby vehicle that left the complex traveling northbound on Woodland Avenue.

Police say if anyone may have witnessed the incident, has additional information and / or has surveillance / cell phone video, you are encouraged to contact the Chief of Detectives, Captain Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401, or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.