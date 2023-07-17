LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Charges have been filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office following the pursuit that took place on July 12 on I-65, according to the Indiana State Police.

Thomas J. Sanhamel, 45, from West Chicago, Illinois, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, four counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempt to commit battery against public safety official, four counts of battery to public safety official and two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

