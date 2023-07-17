The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of State Road 2 and Old State Road 2, in reference a single vehicle personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been traveling along State Road 2. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a deep ditch, and came to rest in a field.

Two subjects identified at the scene were determined to be occupants of the vehicle. One of the subjects, 55-year-old Allan M. Vanblaircom of Valparaiso, had sustained an upper body injury. The other subject was a 28 -year-old from Skokie, Illinois.

Vanblaircom was transported to Northwest Health – Porter Regional Campus for medical treatment. Members of the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) were activated and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Several hours later, FACT members learned Vanblaircom had succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Toxicology test results are pending. The FACT will further investigate the circumstances of the crash.