LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of U.S. 30 eastbound between U.S. 421 and County Road South 900 West for approximately three to five days on or after Wednesday, July 19.

This closure is for repairs following permitted work near the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 421.

Traffic going eastbound on U.S. 30 toward U.S. 421 will be split into a left turn lane and right turn lane so motorists should approach the signal with caution and follow traffic directions carefully.

The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 421, U.S. 6 and State Road 39. U.S. 30 westbound will close in the same area for repairs at a future date after the eastbound lanes have reopened, and the same detour will be utilized.