Assistant Chief of Police, Michael J. DeHaven, has announced his retirement, effective October 2, 2023, according to a news release from the Valparaiso Police Department.

“Assistant Chief DeHaven is a respected leader in our community, having served in several key roles during his 27-year career with the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. “We thank him for his extraordinary service and wish him well in his retirement.”

Assistant Chief DeHaven began his law enforcement career with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department in 1995, where he spent a year and a half before joining the Valparaiso Police Department in 1996. During his career, Assistant Chief DeHaven held the rank of Corporal, Detective Corporal, and Detective Sergeant, before joining the administration as Captain of Patrol in 2007. He served in that position for 10 years prior to his appointment as Assistant Chief of Police in 2017. DeHaven is a graduate of Merrillville High School and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Law Enforcement from the University of Indianapolis. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. Assistant Chief DeHaven has received several awards and commendations over the years, including a Life-Saving award in 1998, Valparaiso Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2000, and Supervisor of the Year in 2002.

Chief of Police, Andrew McIntyre, stated, “Assistant Chief DeHaven has been an invaluable member of our team for 27 years and has made significant contributions to the department’s success. He has been highly instrumental in countless programs and initiatives. Throughout his career, Assistant Chief DeHaven has displayed unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and a deep sense of duty towards our department, its members, and our community.”

“Congratulations Assistant Chief DeHaven on your upcoming retirement and best wishes in your next endeavor!” the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release. “You will be dearly missed.”