Press release from Unity Foundation of La Porte County:
LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is pleased to announce it is awarding $310,000 in scholarships to 171 students for the 2023-2024 academic year. The recipients are attending 50 colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. Since 1992, Unity has awarded more than $3.5 million from sixty scholarship funds to help area students advance their education.
Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President, said, “We are honored to award scholarships each year. Beyond providing financial assistance, receiving these awards is proof that their community believes in them and supports them as they pursue their academic goals.”
A virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make the awards possible is available on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
“Unity loves investing in our students! We are so grateful for the visionary donors who provide perpetual support for La Porte County students, reducing families’ tuition bills and student debt obligations,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “We hope that one day the recipients will pay forward this kindness and help support future generations of local students as they work toward their educational goals.”
Students may apply for scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year beginning in January 2024. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, as well as those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available.
2023-2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Bhagirathi Agrawal Scholarship
McKenzie Losinski
Row Crop Agricultural Scholarship
Kaylee Koselke
Madeleine Nunn
Jonathan Rocke
Melissa Rudolph
Judith A. Amor Nursing Scholarship
Nicole Hesters
Diane K. Bamberth Award
Grace Rinkel
Gustav J. & Elma A. Banzhaf Memorial Scholarship
Francisco Bibian
Erica Hesters
Riley Moody
Alissa Sonnenberg
Sydney Varnak
Bensz Family Scholarship
Kyra Krachinski
Francheska Skonieczny
Lloyd G. & Betty Jane Clayton Scholarship
Haleigh Miller
William Vernon Compton Scholarship
Audrey Reese
Cunningham Scholarship
Summer McGee
Ernest & Mildred Delco Scholarship
Jillian Matzke
Carley Dickard Memorial Scholarship
Mary Neary
Galena Township Scholarship Award
Trenten Chalik
Sydney Moody
James A. & Phyllis A. Garwood Memorial Music Scholarship
Grace Rinkel
Donald & Beverly Guse Scholarship
Emily Grieger
Harold & Rowena Hargrave Scholarship
Payton Neely
Robert J. Hiler Memorial Scholarship
Justin Bunce
Justin Jayasinghe
Ruth M. Howe Scholarship
Allison Grabarczyk
Emma Heffron
Ingersoll Trust Scholarship
Peyton Willoughby
Lillian Burke
Hannah Schoner
Bruce R. Johnson Scholarship
Lillian Tolmen
Richard James Johnson Agriculture Scholarship
Ryan Hesters
Emma Hannon
Dr. King S. Jones Memorial Scholarship
Adrian Huizar
Kourtney Pratt
K.A.T. Volunteer Scholarship
Abigail Kemiel
Rebecca Marxman
Jessica Jara Huizar
Allison Zila
Arthur & Alice Kabelin Scholarship
Zachary Archambault
Anna Kubik
Payton Neely
Gretchen Sexton
Peyton Willoughby
Allison Zila
Gavin Zolvinski
Kabelin Family Scholarship
Paige Hunter
Preston Richard
Christopher Seadorf
Tristan Sherwood
Lauren Trim
Harry L. Kelling Memorial Scholarship
Carter Jones
Danielle Lilly
Nathan Lilly
Kelly-Prentiss Scholarship
Moriah Carmel
Sandra Calkins Kowalski Scholarship
Jordan Forney
Richard & Tracy Krause Scholarship
Joel Kelley
Julia Kelley
Samantha Wilson
Natalie Yacullo
La Porte County E-Z Riders Horse & Pony Scholarship
Francisco Bibian
Emma Hannon
Anna Landing
Abbigail Mitchell
La Porte County Nursing Scholarship
Carley Ellenberger
Allison Grabarczyk
Emma Heffron
Nicole Hesters.
Lexi Scheidt
Taylor Skibinski
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Deborah DePoy Music Scholarship
Joel Kelley
Robert E. LeRoy Scholarship
Tristen Poe
Jory Bales
Marilouise Lundgren Lossing Memorial Scholarship
Zachary Archambault
Jamie Ellis
Jack Lubeznik Scholarship
Sela Van Buskirk
Robert L. Ludington & Anita Huppenthal Ludington Scholarship
Samantha Ake
Kaleb Bacztub
Elizabeth Bahena
Laura Bahena
Brennan Balka
Jayana Blakely
Riese Bornell
Travis Chalik
Trenten Chalik
James Collins
Caiya Cooper
Bryn Cothran
Olivia Cramer-Stevens
Lanie Criswell
Ryan Cuma
Olivia Davis
Brenda Del Real
Breanna Dove
Renee Eaton
Carley Ellenberger
Jacob Ellis
Aviana Garner
Nicholas Gushrowski
Mirabellah Hernandez
Lauren Hertges
Erica Hesters
Sydney Hill
Halle Hood
Vanessa Horne
Brooklynn Hough
Abigail Huff
Emily Huff
Adrian Huizar
Kyra Kelly
Abigail Kemiel
Stephen Klimczak
Elisabeth Korell
Brenda Lopez
Michael Malloy
Hannah Misch
Abbigail Mitchell
Emma Mitschelen
Riley Moody
Sydney Moody
Kristan Morrison
Andrew Mrozinske
Arturo Munoz
Violet Murphy
Violet Noveroske
Madeleine Nunn
Andrew Oleksiuk
Austen Ott
Garrott Ott-Large
Grant Ott-Large
Nathaniel Painter
Kaitlyn Pollock
Kourtney Pratt
Autumn Reynolds
Emma Rice
Caleb Rosa
Gideon Rosa
Katelyn Rudolph
Melissa Rudolph
Joanie Sanchez
Diego Santos
Bethany Schuster
Hannah Schuster
Jacob Sherrick
Rachel Sherrick
Michael Smelser
Sarah Smith
Cory Stevenson
Mia Taylor
Lillian Tolmen
Amanda Trojanowski
Tyler Troy
Alayna Tuholski
Mason Tulacz
Riya Verma
Elizabeth Wadle
Maria Wadle
Abigail Walker
Daniel Welsh
Brenna Woodruff
Makenzi Young
Joseph Zook
Ruth & Leonard Minich Scholarship
Olivia Cramer-Stevens
Jamie Ellis
Dr. Edwin C. & Alice J. Mueller Scholarship
Jillian Matzke
Coach Nova Scholarship
Alissa Sonnenberg
Pioneer Scholarship
Francisco Bibian
Jacob Ellis
Aviana Garner
Mirabellah Hernandez
Taylor Higley
McKenzie Losinski
Makenna Micallef
Autumn Reynolds
Natalia Ruiz
Alissa Sonnenberg
Pooja Verma
Tristan Sherwood
Redington & Rootes Scholarship
Alexis Catron
Paige Conklin
Thomas Hertges
Payton Neely
Rebekah Novak
Robert A. & Dorothy W. Rocke Scholarship
Lillian Burke
Anna Kubik
Haleigh Miller
Payton Neely
Audrey Reese
Hannah Schoner
Peyton Willoughby
Gavin Zolvinski
Donald F. Scott Motivational Scholarship
Layana Aoun
Dejah Hawkins-Garner
Jibreel Hoskins
Adrian Huizar
McKenzie Losinski
Alyssa Shaia
Tristan Sherwood
Sophie Sorg
Floyd O. & Betty Shunk Scholarship
Zachary Archambault
Jory Bales
Rachel Bellah
Jamie Ellis
Jordan Forney
Jade Foster
Thomas Hertges
Jessica Jara Huizar
Abigail Kemiel
Jillian Matzke
Paige Maudlin
Kilee Miller
Payton Neely
Rebekah Novak
Tristen Poe
Hannah Schoner
Matthew Steele
Ryley Zawada
Edward B. & Grace A. Steele Siperek Scholarship
Taylor Higley
Mary Neary
Pooja Verma
Irvin & Peg Swanson Scholarship
Lillian Burke
Anna Kubik
Tanber-Blair Golf Scholarship
Sean Egan
Violet Murphy
Neil G. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Jenna Cicero
Angelina Clayton
John R. & Florene A. Troyer Scholarship
Joslyn Rodriguez
Brianne Simmons
D.I. Walker Scholarship
Evan Conrad
Kaitlyn Day
Brenda Del Real
Mandy Fischbacher
Emma Hannon
Taylor Higley
Brenda Lopez
Audrey Reese
Tyler Troy
Pooja Verma
Unity Foundation County Wide Scholarship
Jory Bales
Jacob Ellis
Mirabellah Hernandez
Sydney Hill
Kylee Hughes
Anna Landing
Rebecca Marxman
Makenna Micallef
Spencer Noveroske
Natalia Ruiz
Francheska Skonieczny
Ashlei Sonnenberg
Tyler Troy
Maria Wadle
Gavin Zolvinski
Arlo & Jayne Westphal Scholarship
Sydney Hill