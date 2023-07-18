Press release from Unity Foundation of La Porte County:

LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is pleased to announce it is awarding $310,000 in scholarships to 171 students for the 2023-2024 academic year. The recipients are attending 50 colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. Since 1992, Unity has awarded more than $3.5 million from sixty scholarship funds to help area students advance their education.

Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President, said, “We are honored to award scholarships each year. Beyond providing financial assistance, receiving these awards is proof that their community believes in them and supports them as they pursue their academic goals.”

A virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make the awards possible is available on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Unity loves investing in our students! We are so grateful for the visionary donors who provide perpetual support for La Porte County students, reducing families’ tuition bills and student debt obligations,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “We hope that one day the recipients will pay forward this kindness and help support future generations of local students as they work toward their educational goals.”

Students may apply for scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year beginning in January 2024. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, as well as those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available.